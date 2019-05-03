VIDEO: Trainer John Breen looking for Feargal McCrory and Cathy McAleer to move forward at Europa Hotel on May 18

Veteran trainer John Breen has faith his fighters will get the job done at the Europa Hotel on May 18.

Breen will look on as Feargal McCrory and Cathy McAleer look to get another win under their belts as they target titles later this year.

John Breen

McCrory won the Irish title in his last outing, while McAleer will fight over six rounds at the Belfast hotel for the first time. And Breen expects them both to deliver.

The fantastic card features former world title challenger James Tennyson who is now campaigning at Lightweight, Tommy McCarthy and Victor Rabei from Dublin.

Tickets are: VIP Ringside including 4 Course Meal £80.00, Ringside £50.00, Reserved £45.00 & Unreserved £40.00 Tel. 07712 473905 E. mark@mhdpromotions.com