Waringstown make overseas professional change and confirm new captain

Waringstown have confirmed a change of overseas professional and first eleven captain for the 2020 season.

The villagers will have Lee Nelson back at the helm next season, with the former captain taking over the reins from Greg Thompson.

Shadley van Schalkwyck batting for Armagh against Waringstown

The latter has stepped down from the captaincy after a hugely successful three-year reign, notable for remarkable trophy winning exploits in both 2017 and 2018.

The villagers will have South African all-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk as their professional next season.

The South African, who played one season for Armagh in the NCU Premier League in 2018, will replace Haseem Azam.

Van Schalkwyk scored more than 600 runs at an average of more than 43 and 17 wickets at 23 before returning home early that summer.

Nelson, who captained Waringstown to Irish Cup glory at The Lawn in 2015 during a successful first three-year spell as skipper, said: “It’s an honour to take on the role of captain again but first on behalf of the club my thanks go to Greg for the last three years, the job he did leading the club during its most successful period ever was incredible.

“Moving forward it’s now vital that we maintain and improve on the standards that we have set ourselves the past few seasons.

“The first part of that was securing the signing of Shadley. He is exactly what we were after in terms of playing ability and character and I’m sure he will fit straight in. Last season, whilst reaching two finals, including another all-Ireland, it felt like a disappointment and we will be working very hard over the winter to put that right in all aspects.”