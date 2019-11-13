Waringstown re-sign pair from CSNI

Waringstown have confirmed that two former players have returned to the club from Civil Service North.

Morgan Topping and Aaron Wright, who each spent two seasons at Stormont after leaving The Lawn in search of more first-team opportunities, will boost the villagers’ squad for the 2020 season.

Aaron Wright will offer options with bat and ball for Waringstown

Waringstown endured a disappointing campaign in the Robinson Services NCU Premier League last summer, and ended the season without a trophy, losing in the final of both the Irish Cup and Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20.

Captain Lee Nelson, who recently confirmed that South African Shadley van Schalkwyk will be the villagers’ overseas player for 20120, said Topping and Wright will be valuable additions next summer.

He said: “I’m obviously delighted to have the two boys back at the club, both went away and gained valuable Premier League experience elsewhere and return better cricketers for that,

“Our pre-season starts in January and both players will have the opportunity to take their claim for a regular starting spot come April.”

Waringstown certainly suffered with a lack of depth in their first-team squad during 2019. Topping and Wright will help address that with the former bowling off-spin and potentially batting in the top order while Wright made a particularly strong impression during his first season at Stormont before falling out of favour.