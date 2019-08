In spite of back to back birdies during the back nine of his first round at Galgorm Castle on Thursday, Michael Hoey finished four over at the World Invitational Golf event being staged in Co Antrim.

Hoey will look for a big improvement overall as he strides to make the cut on Friday at the event which encompasses men and women at the same tournament for the first time.

The Northern Ireland man admits he has his work cut out.