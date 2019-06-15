WATCH: Ireland's Bethany Barr delights young hockey fans at Banbridge

Ireland players have enjoyed their time in the limelight this week during the FIH Series Finals being staged at Havelock Park, Banbridge.

On Sunday, Ireland will face South Korea in the final after both teams assured their places in the Olympic Qualifying tournaments later this year after respective semi-final wins over Czech Republic and Malaysia.

Lurgan's Bethany Barr has obviously been popular among the local fans and she took time to sign autographs and pose for pictures with some young fans on Saturday after the 4-0 win over the Czechs.

Tickets are still available for Sunday's final here: hockey.ie/buy-tickets/