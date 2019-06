Ireland women are hoping to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and that starts with finishing in the top two at the FIH Series Final at Banbridge this week.

Double Olympic medal winner with GB men's previously, Stephen Martin, who is commentating with BBCSport NI during the Ireland games - being streamed live - talks with sports editor Richard Mulligan about the event being staged at Banbridge and what Ireland need to do to reach their Olympic goal.