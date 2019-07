The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush is only a few hours old and already one golfer has pulled off a hole-in-one.

Argentine professional golfer, Emiliano Grillo, secured the magnificent feat on the par three 13th hole at the Dunluce links on Thursday morning.

"We've only been on five minutes and we have a hole in one - how about that," said one golf commentator.

The last time there was a hole-in-one at the Open was in 2016 at Royal Troon.