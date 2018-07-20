Willowfield’s Neil Weir favourite for Dark Hedges half-marathon win

Neil Weir can follow up his Portaferry success in Saturday’s Dark Hedges Kennedy Kane McArthur Half Marathon in Dervock.

The Willowfield athlete has been running well recently and can take the honours ahead of club mate David Proctor, Mark Smith of Mallusk and East Antrim Pair Matthew Hewitt and Colin James.

Former Cross Country champion Suzanne Higgins of Lagan Valley is favourite in the Ladies from Beverly Mitchell of Albertville, Natasha Henderson (County Antrim) and Amanda Perry (Ballydrain).

The runners get underway at 10:45am.

Meanwhile, close to 300 athletes will be in action at Meadowbank Arena, Magherafelt on Saturday in the Ladies-only Blue Belles 5k promoted by Acorns A.C.

Leanne Sands and Lisa Simpson from the promoting club are among the frontrunners along with Tanya Quinn and Laura Mitchell from Sperrin and Heather Malone, East Coast.

The race starts at 11am.