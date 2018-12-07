World Cup: Ireland out after defeat to England in India

Ireland have been eliminated from the men’s Hockey World Cup following a 4-2 defeat to England.

Alexander Cox’s squad entered the showdown in search of a draw to reach the play-off stages towards a quarter-final spot.

Chris Cargo’s finish on 35 minutes - a deflection in from close range - left the match level after David Condon broke the deadlock for England.

Liam Ansell’s second goal in three games put England back on top but spirited Ireland battled back for a second time to sit 2-2 off a Shane O’Donoghue penalty corner.

However, the final quarter featured goals for England’s James Gall and Mark Gleghorne.

England and China will now enter the crossover stage of the tournament in India, with Australia the Pool winners so automatic entrants into the quarter-finals.

Ireland’s hopes of progress have ended following an opening loss to Australia and midweek draw with China leading into the England meeting.