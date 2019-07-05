World Cup Silver medallist Zoe Wilson returns to Randalstown Ladies Hockey Club as player/coach

Irish International and local sporting hero Zoe Wilson has returned to Randalstown Ladies Hockey Club as a player/coach.

Zoe started her hockey career at Randalstown at the age of 10 progressing up through the juniors and onto the senior teams, it didn’t take long for Zoe to reach the First team when she was just 15 years old.

It wasn’t just Randalstown Hockey Club Zoe impressed, senior Ireland noticed her talent and called her up to join the senior Ireland squad making her one of the youngest players in recent years to represent.

Zoe’s career has went from strength to strength, and in more recent years winning a well-earned silver medal in the world cup and only last month successfully securing a place in the Olympic qualifiers.

On confirming her return to Randalstown Zoe said: “I’m extremely excited about my upcoming season with Randalstown. It’s where I started playing hockey and I’m thrilled to return as a player coach.”

Randalstown Ladies Hockey Club are delighted to welcome Zoe home, a spokeswoman for the club said: "We are so pleased to welcome Zoe back to the club, our First XI will greatly benefit from her knowledge and of course skills on the pitch, it is a very exciting time for Randalstown Ladies Hockey Club".

The Club would like to take this opportunity to thank former coach Harry McNeill who was at the club for five years.

Harry was a dedicated and passionate coach who all the girls and club members will miss dearly, the club wishes him all the very best in his new endeavours.