WRC: Kris Meeke is dropped by Citroen

Kris Meeke has been axed from Citroen’s World Rally Championship team because of “an excessively high number of crashes”.

Meeke’s latest crash came at Rally Portugal on Saturday.

The Dungannon man suffered back pain and was taken to hospital for checks after crashing into trees.

A Citroen statement said the crashes “could have had serious consequences with regard to the crew’s safety.

“Given that the risks involved were unjustified by the sporting stakes at play, Citroen Racing WRT has decided to terminate the participation of Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle in the 2018 WRC.

“The decision becomes effective from the 2018 Rally Italia Sardegna and we will shortly be announcing the team’s line-up of crews for the remainder of the 2018 season.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make because it effects a driver and a co-driver, but it is largely founded on safety issues which come under my preoccupations as Team Principal. We have consequently chosen to make this decision.”