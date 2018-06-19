Morgan hails complete England performance

England captain Eoin Morgan hailed a “complete performance” after a record-breaking score - and a record-breaking margin of defeat for Australia.

England’s new world-record total of 481 for six delivered series victory over the Aussies after scintillating centuries from Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow in an astonishing Trent Bridge run-fest.

The hosts wrapped up an unassailable 3-0 series lead with a mammoth 242-run win - their biggest in one-day internationals, and Australia’s heaviest defeat - after surging past their own previous global all-time high of 444 for three at this same venue two years ago.

Morgan (67) put in a supporting bid for the headlines by hitting England’s fastest ever 50, from 21 balls in the third century stand of the innings, before he and Hales (147) holed out to successive balls from Jhye Richardson.

Australia, who had put England in on a pitch which made bowling a wildly unenviable task for all, then unsurprisingly could not sustain a plausible chase as Moeen Ali (three for 28) and Adil Rashid (four for 47) put the brakes on in a reply which crumbled to 239 all out in 37 overs.

“It’s a day for everyone in the changing room to be very proud of,” hailed Morgan. “How we operated and the level of intensity was on a different level to any ODI in the past three years.

“It was a complete performance and (we saw) some outstanding performances, certainly a day to be proud.

“The talent we have is brilliant and guys are missing out, who could be in the playing XI, and it keeps the playing XI on their toes.”

Man-of-the-match Hales, who scored 147 from 92 balls - including five maximums and 16 boundaries on his home ground of Trent Bridge - said: “It’s as good as it gets. What a special day.

“We’re in a really good head space as a team. The pool of talent we have in England is as good as it’s been in white-ball cricket.”

Australia captain Tim Paine, however, took his hat off to England’s performance, saying the hosts had been “red hot”.

“That was extraordinary. Some of the best striking I’ve seen to be honest,” he said.