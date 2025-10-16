2026 British Superbike calendar confirmed as 11-round series marks 30th anniversary year of prestigious championship
Oulton Park will host the season-opener over the May Bank Holiday weekend from May 2-4, while the title-deciding three-round Showdown gets under way once more at Assen in the Netherlands in September, concluding at Brands Hatch in October.
Two official BSB tests will be held, with the first taking place on Easter weekend at Donington Park GP from April 3-4, with the second test at Oulton Park from April 22-23.
2026 British Superbike Calendar
Round 1 – Oulton Park, May 2-4*
Round 2 – Donington Park GP, May 15-17
Round 3 – Knockhill, June 19-21
Round 4 – Snetterton, July 3-5
Round 5 – Brands Hatch GP, July 17-19
Round 6 – Oulton Park, July 31 & August 1-2
Round 7 – Thruxton, August 14-17
Round 8 – Cadwell Park August 29-31*
Round 9 – TT Circuit Assen, September 18-20
Round 10 – Donington Park GP, October 2-4
Round 11 – Brands Hatch GP, October 16-18
*Denotes Bank Holiday weekend