Several key dates for the 2026 road racing calendar have already been confirmed, including the Isle of Man TT, Southern 100, Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT.

However, race week for the North West 200, Northern Ireland’s premier road race, is still to be confirmed in May, while the dates for next year’s Irish national meetings are yet to be ratified by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre).

NW200 race chief Mervyn Whyte said an announcement on race week was coming ‘soon’, with the dates 'applied for’.

No road racing has taken place in the Republic of Ireland since 2022 because of insurance challenges, while this year there was also no short circuit action at Mondello Park in Co Kildare, with the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship cancelled due to the ongoing insurance problems.

It was a brighter picture in Northern Ireland this year, with the popular Tandragee 100 returning to the calendar for the first time since 2022, while there is also renewed hope that the Mid Antrim 150 will take place in 2026 after the event in Clough was sabotaged for a second time in September 2022, when oil was dropped around the course.

The Irish road racing season traditionally begins with the Cookstown 100 at the Orritor course in Co Tyrone in April.

One of Northern Ireland’s most historic road races, the Ulster Grand Prix, has not taken place since 2019, with the legendary Dundrod race cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

Following the 2019 meeting, it transpired that the event was in debt to the tune of almost £300,000. The organising Dundrod Club entered a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) with its creditors in 2021, enabling a portion of the debts owed to be paid back over a fixed period.

Attempts to revive the race, including as a two-day meeting in 2024, have so far failed, but efforts are still ongoing behind the scenes to find a solution that will enable the Ulster Grand Prix to return.

As it stands, this is how the 2026 road racing calendar is shaping up:

APRIL

Cookstown 100

MAY

North West 200

MAY/JUNE

Isle of Man TT – May 25 to June 6

Tandragee 100 (TBC – held in June this year)

JULY

Southern 100 – July 6-9

Armoy

AUGUST

Manx Grand Prix – August 16-24

Classic TT – August 19-28

The Mid Antrim 150 was traditionally held in August but the most recent attempt to run the event was in September 2022.

There are currently no confirmed dates for England’s only road racing meetings at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.

This year, the Cock ’o the North meeting took place in June, with the Barry Sheene Festival in July and the Gold Cup in September at the Yorkshire venue.