Aaron Armstrong wins Norman Brown Memorial Cup at Bishopscourt

Aaron Armstrong has won the Norman Brown Memorial Cup at Bishopscourt in Co Down at round seven of the Ulster Superbike Championship.

Lisburn’s Carl Phillips, who has won 11 races this season on Jason McCaw’s Kawasaki to open up a commanding advantage in the championship, missed the event due to work commitments.

Gerard Kinghan won the opening Norman Brown Memorial Cup race but a DNF in race two thwarted his hopes of winning the trophy overall.

Randalstown’s Gerard Kinghan, who started from pole, won the opening eight-lap race by 1.5 seconds from Lisnaskea rider Armstrong, with Gary McCoy sealing the final rostrum place in third ahead of Jason Lynn.

However, Kinghan failed to finish the second race, with Armstrong taking full advantage to win comfortably by 6.7 seconds from Ryan Gibson, with Lynn finishing third.

Lynn bagged a double in the Supersport class on his Walter Bell Yamaha, beating Mark Conlin and Kia McGreevy in each race.

Christian Elkin, fresh from victory at the Ulster Grand Prix in the Supertwin class, finished fourth in race two after taking fifth in the opener.

Ryan Fenton and Gary McCoy had double wins in the Production Twins and Supertwin races respectively.