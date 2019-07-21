Aaron Clifford seriously injured following incident in Superstock 600 race at Snetterton

Irish teenager Aaron Clifford has suffered a serious head injury following an incident in the National Superstock 600 race at Snetterton in Norfolk.

The 19-year-old, from Duleek in County Meath, was involved in a three-rider crash on the warm-up lap along with English riders Adam Hartgrove (20) and Charlie Morris (24) along the Senna Straight.

Teenager Aaron Clifford sustained a serious head injury in a crash at Snetterton on Sunday.

Aaron was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire after being placed in an induced coma by the race medical team at the trackside.

An official statement issued by the organisers on Sunday evening said: ‘On the warm-up lap of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 race at Snetterton circuit, Aaron Clifford, aged 19 from Duleek (Ireland), Adam Hartgrove, aged 20 from Northampton and Charlie Morris, aged 24 from Potters Bar, fell from their machines along the Senna Straight.

‘Aaron Clifford was treated immediately trackside by ground post and medical intervention car personnel before being transferred to the circuit medical centre. He was diagnosed as having sustained a serious head injury, amongst other injuries. He was placed in an induced coma by the MSVR BSB Medical Team before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridgeshire by the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

‘Charlie Morris was transferred by road to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a broken collarbone and a suspected dislocated wrist whilst Adam Hartgrove sustained minor injuries not requiring hospitalisation.

‘Further updates will be provided when available’.