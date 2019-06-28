Adam McLean set to miss Ulster Grand Prix through injury

McAdoo Racing rider Adam McLean is set to miss the Ulster Grand Prix in August through injury.

McLean (23) is recovering following a crash in the Supertwin race at the Tandragee 100 and has already missed the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT this year.

The Tobermore man’s injuries include a broken right arm, which is causing him the most trouble as he battles to return to the sport before the end of the season.

On Friday, he told the News Letter: “I’m gutted to miss the Ulster Grand Prix but it has come too soon for me. There is no point in going unless I am completely ready for it. I’d need to have done plenty of advance testing to get back up to speed, so it wouldn’t be right to go there unless I was fully fit.

“I’m still aiming to return at the Classic TT, so I will probably make a decision on that around mid-July. Mr right arm is taking a lot of time to heal and it was quite badly broken. I’m still going to the hyperbaric chamber and I’m training away so that the rest of me is in the best shape possible if I am able to make the Classic TT.

“I’ve felt an improvement with my arm over the past couple of weeks and I’m now able to open and close the car door, so that shows you where we are at the moment,” he added.

“The McAdoo Racing team have really stuck by me and it now feels as though we are friends who go racing together. Usually within a team there is some kind of friction somewhere along the line but there hasn’t even been a hint of that and I wouldn’t even consider going elsewhere next season.”

McLean was a winner in the Supertwin class at Dundrod last year and also excellent in the opening Supersport race, clinching second position behind Manxman Conor Cummins.