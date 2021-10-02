Alastair Seeley clinches double at Bishopscourt to end Ulster Superbike Championship unbeaten

Alastair Seeley won all 12 Ulster Superbike races this year on the IFS Yamaha.

The former British Supersport and Superstock 1000 champion sat out the Supersport races to concentrate on maintaining his 100 per-cent record in the Superbike class.

Seeley, who wrapped up both Ulster titles at the penultimate round at Bishopscourt last month, qualified on pole on a new IFS Yamaha R1 and got off to a winning start, holding off Jason Lynn on the J McC Roofing Suzuki by 0.7s to win race one, with Derek Sheils taking a close third on the Roadhouse Macau BMW.

It was Seeley’s 11th win from 11 starts and he made no mistake in the final race of the season to secure a dazzling dozen Superbike successes, winning the nine-lap race by 1.2s from Dromara man Ali Kirk (AKR/McCurry Racing BMW), with Republic of Ireland rider Sheils again rounding out the top three on his S1000RR.

With Seeley absent from the Supersport races, it was past champion Lynn who raced to a double, twice taking victory over Christian Elkin.

Cookstown’s Gary McCoy enjoyed a win in the Supertwin class on Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki, but Skerries man Michael Sweeney clinched the title with a runner-up finish in race one.