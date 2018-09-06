Alastair Seeley seals late deal to ride EHA Racing Yamaha at Silverstone

Alastair Seeley has been thrown an eleventh hour lifeline by EHA Racing to compete in the British Supersport class at Silverstone this weekend.

Seeley had been left without a ride after the Tsingtao MV Agusta team withdrew from the series.

Alastair Seeley celebrates his double success in the Supersport races at the North West 200 with the EHA Racing team.

However, the 38-year-old – who won both Supersport races for EHA Racing at the North West 200 in May – will now line up on a Yamaha R6 provided by the team this weekend.

Seeley made the journey to Silverstone even though he did not have any machinery finalised but the Carrickfergus man’s trip has not been in vain.

He said: “It’s been the most positive phone call I’ve had this week. To be honest it’s the one ride I would have picked, had there been a choice, as I really enjoyed riding the EHA Racing Yamaha back in May at both the North West 200 and also in testing with David and Ross the following week.

“It’s a competitive package and despite only agreeing the deal this afternoon [Thursday], I’m confident we can tweak the set-up to suit me in the knowledge that we can be racing at the sharp end on Saturday and Sunday.

“Thanks to EHA Racing for working hard to make this happen and to David on my side of the fence for screwing it all together. I'm really looking forward to it.”

Team manager Gail Allingham said she is confident that Seeley will make the most of the opportunity this weekend, when he joins the team’s regular Supersport rider David Allingham on the grid.

“We really enjoyed working with Alastair at the North West 200 and when we heard he had been left on the sidelines this weekend, we worked hard to try and sort something for him,” she said.

“It’s a bit of an eleventh-hour decision, but we have every confidence that he will again slot seamlessly into the EHA Racing set-up alongside David [Allingham] on the Supersport side of the garage at Silverstone.”

Seeley increased his record of North West 200 victories to 24 with a treble earlier this year.

