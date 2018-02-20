Alastair Seeley teams up with GR Motorsport in Superstock 1000 Championship

Two-time British champion Alastair Seeley has joined GR Motorsport to compete in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this season.

Seeley previously won the title in 2009 and finished as the series runner-up in 2015.

The Carrickfergus man, who is set to ride for the Tyco BMW and EHA Racing teams at the North West 200 in May, will ride a Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

Seeley said: “I am very happy to be joining Team WD-40/STAUFF Quick Connect Academy on-board the Kawasaki ZX10-RR for another go at the Superstock 1000 Championship that I won in 2009 and was runner up in 2015.

“I had a great time meeting the guys at STAUFF Ireland in Lisburn last week – it’s good to have these guys behind our race effort.

“I hope to get testing underway in the next few weeks at UK tracks to familiarise ourselves with current temperatures and things that resemble what we could be faced with at round one at Donington Park over the Easter weekend.”