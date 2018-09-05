Alastair Seeley without ride as MV Agusta team withdraws from British championship

Former British Supersport champion Alastair Seeley has been left without a ride in the series after the Tsingtao MV Agusta team withdrew from the championship.

Carrickfergus man Seeley initially joined the GR Motorsport Team for 2018 to compete in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship on the WD40 Kawasaki, but the 38-year-old switched back to the Supersport class in July.

Seeley, the most successful rider ever at the North West 200 with 24 victories, had a DNF in his first race on the MV Agusta at Brands Hatch before finishing seventh in the second race.

He failed to finish either race in the following round at Thruxton and was ruled out of the most recent championship event at Cadwell Park last month through injury.

The two-time British champion – who won the Superstock and Supersport titles in 2009 and 2011 respectively – was due to compete this weekend at Silverstone.

Seeley was also left without a ride at the start of this year after his plans to continue riding the Spirit Moto2 machine fell through.

In May, he added to his record haul of North West 200 wins, claiming a treble.

Seeley won both Supersport races on the EHA Racing Yamaha and turned the tables on Peter Hickman in the second Superstock race, clinching his 24th victory around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course on the Tyco BMW.