All systems go for Enniskillen Road Races

The Enniskillen Road Races were officially launched on Thursday evening.

Held on the Arney course for the first time in 2018, the event – backed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council – will carry full Irish and Ulster championship status in June.

The organisers have already received entries from across the country and riders in attendance at the launch event included Derek McGee, Gary Dunlop, Dominic Herbertson and Melissa Kennedy.

The 11-race schedule will again see a full day of practice on Friday, June 28 with roads closing from 12 noon.

Racing will take place on Saturday, June 29 from 10am. The Richard Britton Memorial Race will again be the headline event with a total event prize fund of £12,000 up for grabs.

Set in the shadow of Cuilcagh Mountain, the three-mile circuit features wide fast straights, sweeping corners and blind jumps and proved to be a hit with competitors last year, when Derek McGee dominated with a five-timer.

Highlights of the meeting will be broadcast on BBC NI, with coverage provided by Greenlight TV.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chairman, Councillor Howard Thornton, said: “I am delighted that is the title sponsor for the Enniskillen Road Races for 2019 once again. The Council recognises the benefits that events such as this may bring to the area and as such, very much welcomes events to the district.

“The road races and the showcase they provide help to promote our tourism product to a wider market and act as a catalyst for our local economy, generating income for our local businesses.

“We also appreciate the combined community effort to host this event and the support of the residents of the Arney/Bellanaleck area where the circuit is based. The

Enniskillen area is the ideal location for this event as it is effectively the gateway to the North, South, East and West.

“The Council is therefore delighted to be working in partnership with Enniskillen and District Motorcycle Club (Road Racing) Ltd on this venture and is pleased to provide its support to the 2019 Enniskillen Road Races once again.”