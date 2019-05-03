All systems Go for Phillip McCallen's inaugural summer Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt

Phillip McCallen’s inaugural Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co. Down (August 3-4) will be sponsored by Go.

The festival has been expanded to two days such has been the level of interest since former road racing star McCallen announced plans for the summer extravaganza.

Over 400 classic and vintage road and racing motorcycles dating from the 1930s to the 1990s are anticipated, including the largest collection of Joey Dunlop’s race bikes ever assembled.

The Dunlop family will also exhibit the full collection of Joey’s race memorabilia, including his helmets, leathers, trophies and toolbox of the legendary Ballymoney racer.

Go, which is already involved in two-wheel sport through its support of the McAdoo Kawasaki Racing team since 2007, will be the title sponsor of the new classic motorcycle festival, which is being organised by 11 times TT winner McCallen and co-promoter Robin Titterington.

McCallen said he hoped the event would become the ‘Goodwood Festival’ of Northern Ireland.

“The Classic Bike Festival Ireland is a new initiative for this part of the world and we hope to make it as popular an event as the Goodwood or Jurby festivals,” he said.

“Go is the perfect partner for the Festival and their range of services in fuel, electricity and gas will appeal to the thousands of spectators and competitors who will attend the event.”

Patrick Kelly from Go said: "Go are very proud to be the title sponsor of the inaugural Classic Bike Festival Ireland and as fans of classic motorsport, getting involved really was a no-brainer for us.

"Go are now one of the main fuel networks in Ireland with over 50 24-hr forecourts and is also one of the leading electricity and gas suppliers to businesses, we have experienced rapid growth since launching into the commercial market across Ireland.

"We have further expansion plans to open more forecourts and later this year we will begin supplying electricity direct to the domestic customer. Go sees the attention the Classic Bike Ireland Festival will provide as the perfect vehicle to broaden our company’s exposure."

There will also be special displays of race bikes and memorabilia of Grand Prix legend Tom Herron, who lost his life in a crash at the North West 200 40 years ago.

Machinery ridden by the two famous road racing quartets of the 1970s – the Armoy Armada and Dromara Destroyers – will also be on display.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale soon from www.classicbikefestivalireland.com.