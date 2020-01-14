All the nominees for the Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast

The Irish Motorbike Awards in association with Cornmarket and Charles Hurst Motorcycles will be held on Friday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.
A host of star names will be in attendance at the gala evening, including five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, fellow WSBK rider Eugene Laverty, top road racers Peter Hickman and Davey Todd, British Supersport champion Jack Kennedy and British Superbike riders Glenn and Andrew Irwin.
Rea is a certainty to win the feature Irish Motorcyclist of the Year accolade but a total of 12 awards will be presented on the night across a variety of categories.
Fans can cast their vote for the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year and the Race of the Year via the event's Facebook page or Twitter account @BikeAwards.
The full list of nominees for each category are as follows:
Irish Motorcyclist of the Year 2019 in association with Cornmarket and Charles Hurst Motorcycles
Michael Dunlop
Josh Elliott
Andrew Irwin
Jonathan Rea
Glenn Irwin
Lee Johnston
Jack Kennedy
Eugene Laverty
Korie McGreevy
Mark McLernon
Alastair Seeley
Carl Phillips
Derek Sheils
Michael Sweeney
IFS International Road Racer of Year
Peter Hickman
Bruce Anstey
Michael Dunlop
Dean Harrison
Glenn Irwin
Lee Johnston
Belfast Telegraph National Road Racer of Year
Barry Davidson
Paul Jordan
Gary Dunlop
Derek McGee
Michael Sweeney
Derek Sheils
Bayview Hotel Short Circuit Rider of the Year (GB Circuits)
Andrew Irwin
Caolan Irwin
Josh Elliott
Jack Kennedy
Kevin Keyes
Richard Kerr
Eunan McGlinchey
Korie McGreevy
Alastair Seeley
Scott Swann
Classic Bike Festival Short Circuit Rider of the Year (Irish Circuits)
Ray Casey
Cameron Dawson
Jason Lynn
Carl Phillips
Richie Ryan
Kawasaki Young Rider of the Year
Cameron Dawson
Dean Dillon
Rhys Irwin
Jamie Lyons
Ryan Mawhinney
Conor Mullan
Andrew Smyth
Scott Swann
Curtis Trimble
James McManus
Belleek Off Road Rider of the Year
Martin Barr
Dean Dillon
Glenn McCormick
Josh Meara
Mark McLernon
Justin Reid
John Wilson Advertising Team of the Year
Burrows Engineering/RK Racing
Team 109 Kawasaki
Century Racing/IMR Triumph
Bobby Campbell Motors
KMR Kawasaki
MCUI Quadcross Team
EHA Racing
Martin Jones Racing
IFS Racing
Mark McLernon Racing
A. McClean Bookmakers Race of Year 2019
British Supersport Sprint Race, Brands Hatch (won by Alastair Seeley)
Ulster Grand Prix, Superbike Race 1 (won by Peter Hickman)
British Superstock 600 Race, Knockhill (won by Eunan McGlinchey)
Race of Legends, Armoy (won by Michael Dunlop)
North West 200, Supersport Race 1 (won by Lee Johnston)
British Superbike Championship, Silverstone Race 1 (won by Josh Elliott)
British Superstock 600 Race, Brands Hatch (won by Korie McGreevy)
British Superbike Championship, Thruxton Race 1 (won by Andrew Irwin)