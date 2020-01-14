All the nominees for the Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast

The Irish Motorbike Awards in association with Cornmarket and Charles Hurst Motorcycles will be held on Friday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

A host of star names will be in attendance at the gala evening, including five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, fellow WSBK rider Eugene Laverty, top road racers Peter Hickman and Davey Todd, British Supersport champion Jack Kennedy and British Superbike riders Glenn and Andrew Irwin.

Rea is a certainty to win the feature Irish Motorcyclist of the Year accolade but a total of 12 awards will be presented on the night across a variety of categories.

Fans can cast their vote for the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year and the Race of the Year via the event's Facebook page or Twitter account @BikeAwards.

The full list of nominees for each category are as follows:

Irish Motorcyclist of the Year 2019 in association with Cornmarket and Charles Hurst Motorcycles

Michael Dunlop

Josh Elliott

Andrew Irwin

Jonathan Rea

Glenn Irwin

Lee Johnston

Jack Kennedy

Eugene Laverty

Korie McGreevy

Mark McLernon

Alastair Seeley

Carl Phillips

Derek Sheils

Michael Sweeney

IFS International Road Racer of Year

Peter Hickman

Bruce Anstey

Michael Dunlop

Dean Harrison

Glenn Irwin

Lee Johnston

Belfast Telegraph National Road Racer of Year

Barry Davidson

Paul Jordan

Gary Dunlop

Derek McGee

Michael Sweeney

Derek Sheils

Bayview Hotel Short Circuit Rider of the Year (GB Circuits)

Andrew Irwin

Caolan Irwin

Josh Elliott

Jack Kennedy

Kevin Keyes

Richard Kerr

Eunan McGlinchey

Korie McGreevy

Alastair Seeley

Scott Swann

Classic Bike Festival Short Circuit Rider of the Year (Irish Circuits)

Ray Casey

Cameron Dawson

Jason Lynn

Carl Phillips

Richie Ryan

Kawasaki Young Rider of the Year

Cameron Dawson

Dean Dillon

Rhys Irwin

Jamie Lyons

Ryan Mawhinney

Conor Mullan

Andrew Smyth

Scott Swann

Curtis Trimble

James McManus

Belleek Off Road Rider of the Year

Martin Barr

Dean Dillon

Glenn McCormick

Josh Meara

Mark McLernon

Justin Reid

John Wilson Advertising Team of the Year

Burrows Engineering/RK Racing

Team 109 Kawasaki

Century Racing/IMR Triumph

Bobby Campbell Motors

KMR Kawasaki

MCUI Quadcross Team

EHA Racing

Martin Jones Racing

IFS Racing

Mark McLernon Racing

A. McClean Bookmakers Race of Year 2019

British Supersport Sprint Race, Brands Hatch (won by Alastair Seeley)

Ulster Grand Prix, Superbike Race 1 (won by Peter Hickman)

British Superstock 600 Race, Knockhill (won by Eunan McGlinchey)

Race of Legends, Armoy (won by Michael Dunlop)



North West 200, Supersport Race 1 (won by Lee Johnston)

British Superbike Championship, Silverstone Race 1 (won by Josh Elliott)

British Superstock 600 Race, Brands Hatch (won by Korie McGreevy)



British Superbike Championship, Thruxton Race 1 (won by Andrew Irwin)