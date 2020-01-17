All the winners from the 2019 Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast

Jonathan Rea won the feature Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award at the Irish Motorbike Awards in association with Cornmarket Insurance and Charles Hurst Motorcycles on Friday in Belfast.

In all, a dozen awards were presented at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Cornmarket Insurance and Charles Hurst Motorcycles Irish Motorcyclist of the Year 2019: Jonathan Rea

RPS Group Hall of Fame: Ryan Farquhar

A.McLean Bookmakers Race of the Year:

Alastair Seeley – British Supersport Sprint Race, Brands Hatch

IFS International Road Racer of the Year: Peter Hickman

Bayview Hotel Short Circuit Rider of the Year (GB Circuits): Jack Kennedy

Greenlight Television King of the Roads: Derek Sheils

JWA Team of the Year: Century Racing/IMR (British Superstock 600 title winners with Korie McGreevy)

Belfast Telegraph National Road Racer of the Year: Michael Sweeney

Classic Bike Festival Short Circuit Rider of the Year (Irish Circuits): Carl Phillips

NI Air Ambulance Services to Motorcycling: Wilson Craig

Belleek Off-Road Rider of the Year: Mark McLernon

Kawasaki Young Rider of the Year: Scott Swann