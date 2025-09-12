“I’ve got a little niggle as a result of that crash, so now we’ll take some time and heal up a bit and get ready for Assen.”

Honda Racing UK’s Andrew Irwin suffered a “little niggle” following a crash at Donington Park but the Ulster rider is looking ahead to the start of the British Superbike Showdown next weekend at Assen in the Netherlands.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The championship visited the iconic Dutch circuit between 2012 and 2019, however it wasn’t included on the 2020 calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carrickfergus man Irwin has enjoyed a late-season surge in form, returning to the podium for the first time in almost a year last month at Cadwell Park, where he claimed a trio of top-three results at Honda’s home venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old went into round eight at Donington Park on a high and maintained his fine form, claiming fifth in the first two races before he was caught out in tricky damp conditions at Goddards chicane in the third race.

Andrew Irwin on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade at Donington Park. (Photo by James Wright/Double Red)

Irwin was passed fit by the BSB medical team but was withdrawn from race four by his Honda team ‘to help facilitate a full recovery before the next round of the series’.

Four BSB races were held at Donington to compensate for the race lost at Oulton Park in May, which was cancelled following a tragic fatal accident in the Supersport race that claimed the lives of Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson.

Irwin, 11th in the standings, was satisfied with his results at Donington but said he “paid the price” for his crash in race three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said before the weekend that we just had to keep a level head and not get too excited and two fifth places were good results in the first two races of the weekend,” he said.

“The team has really been working hard; they built me a great bike again and sorry to them not to complete the weekend at Donington. I just got caught out by the damp in race three and I paid the price for it.

“I’ve got a little niggle as a result of that crash, so now we’ll take some time and heal up a bit and get ready for Assen.”

Irwin’s team-mate and former champion Tommy Bridewell was seventh twice and eighth twice in the four races at Donington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridewell earned his first victory of the season at Cadwell Park in the previous round.