Andrew Irwin moves into British Superbike Showdown contention after 'dream' maiden victory at Thruxton

Carrick’s Andrew Irwin described his maiden Bennetts British Superbike victory as an ‘incredible feeling’ after edging out championship leader Scott Redding in race one at Thruxton.

He later returned to the rostrum following another superb performance in a heavily delayed race two, with the 23-year-old finishing as the runner-up behind Josh Brookes to move into the all-important Showdown top six.

Carrick's Andrew Irwin won the opening Bennetts British Superbike race at Thruxton on the Honda Racing Fireblade.

In race one at the Hampshire circuit, Honda Racing rider Irwin held off PBM Be Wiser Ducati duo Redding and Brookes to clinch a memorable victory by 0.2 seconds.

A delighted Irwin said: “It is such an amazing feeling! I think I passed Jason (O’Halloran) going into the last lap or something like that and I felt like I had some tyre left.

“The pace was funny, it went up and down a lot with whoever went to the lead. I just wanted to put a strong lap together on the last lap. It is a dream come true, it’s been a tough road to get here, the best road and I’ve learnt a lot along the way.

“Whenever I won a Supersport race, I only won one but my team-mate helped me along the way so this feels like my first proper win that I’ve ever got, so I’m delighted and I can’t thank Honda enough for all their hard work.”

O’Halloran finished fourth on the McAMS Yamaha ahead of Hickman and Danny Buchan (FS-3 Kawasaki).

Glenn Irwin, making his race debut for the Tyco BMW team after parting company from Kawasaki, was 11th.

Irwin crashed out of race two at Club corner, with his 1000cc BMW machine bursting into flames and resulting in a red flag situation. Fortunately, the 29-year-old walked away from the incident.

The race was also halted earlier due to rain before finally taking place over an eight-lap sprint distance in the wake of Irwin’s crash.

Ballinamallard’s Josh Elliott finished 18th and 15th on his OMG Suzuki while David Allingham from Eglinton was 19th in both BSB races on the EHA Yamaha.

In the Supersport class, Dublin’s Jack Kennedy won his 11th race of the season on the Integro Yamaha to increase his title advantage to 43 points over team-mate Brad Jones, who has now moved ahead of EHA Racing’s Alastair Seeley.

Former champion Seeley finished down in ninth place on his Yamaha, losing valuable ground in the championship tussle. The 39-year-old received a long lap penalty for passing under yellow flags.

Kennedy also won Saturday’s Sprint race, when Seeley finished third behind Jones. Kyle Ryde was the overall winner of both races on the GP2 Kalex machine.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston was fifth and sixth on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha as he prepares for the Ulster Grand Prix.

In the National Superstock 1000 class, Belfast’s Andrew Reid claimed eighth on the Tyco BMW with series newcomer Graeme Irwin sealing the final point in 15th on the Team 109 Kawasaki.

Aghadowey’s Eunan McGlinchey was fifth in the Superstock 600 race and remains in second place in the championship, although there was disappointment for Korie McGreevy, who retired on the third lap.

Kevin Keyes completed the race in ninth and Sam Laffins came home just outside the points in 16th.

In the British Motostar races, teenager Scott Swann was fourth in the opener but did not finish in the second encounter.