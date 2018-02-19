Andrew Irwin ruled out of World Supersport debut due to injury

Andrew Irwin has been ruled out of his debut World Supersport race following a crash in testing at Phillip Island in Australia.

The Carrick rider came off the CIA Landlord Insurance Honda and suffered a fracture of the third metacarpal bone in his left hand on Monday.

Irwin is due to undergo surgery at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne and is aiming to make his return at round two, which takes place in a month’s time at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand.

A dejected Irwin said: “I am sorry to the whole team and all my sponsors. I will be back 100 per-cent for Thailand.”

The young Ulster rider has made the switch to the world stage after shining in the British Supersport Championship, finishing as the runner-up last year behind Keith Farmer and claiming his maiden victory on the Gearlink Kawasaki at the final round at Brands Hatch.

Queenslander Aiden Wagner, who last rode for the PTR team in 2015, has been drafted in a replacement for Irwin this week.