Andrew Irwin toasts maiden British Superbike victory at Thruxton

Carrick’s Andrew Irwin described his maiden Bennetts British Superbike victory as an ‘incredible feeling’ after edging out championship leader Scott Redding in race one at Thruxton.

The Honda Racing rider held off PBM Be Wiser Ducati riders Redding and Josh Brookes to clinch a memorable victory by 0.2 seconds.

Irwin, who has boosted his prospects of making the Showdown, said: “It is such an amazing feeling! I think I passed Jason (O’Halloran) going into the last lap or something like that and I felt like I had some tyre left.

“The pace was funny, it went up and down a lot with whoever went to the lead. I just wanted to put a strong lap together on the last lap. It is a dream come true, it’s been a tough road to get here, the best road and I’ve learnt a lot along the way.

“Whenever I won a Supersport race, I only won one but my team-mate helped me along the way so this feels like my first proper win that I’ve ever got so I’m delighted and I can’t thank Honda enough for all their hard work.”

O’Halloran finished fourth on the McAMS Yamaha ahead of Hickman and Danny Buchan (FS-3 Kawasaki).

Glenn Irwin, making his race debut for the Tyco BMW team, was 11th.