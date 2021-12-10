Andrew Irwin vows to 'turn this ship around' after re-signing with SYNETIQ BMW for 2022 British Superbike Championship

Irwin, who will again be partnered by Danny Buchan in an unchanged line-up for BMW Motorrad’s official BSB representatives, made the switch to the Moneymore-based outfit after two seasons with Honda Racing.

However, the Carrickfergus man endured a challenging year on the new M1000RR, with Irwin taking his best result of third place at Donington Park in August as he finished the campaign in 14th position.

“There’s no point hiding or running from the fact that 2021 wasn’t my strongest in BSB, so I’ve got lots of motivation to turn that around and prove what I’m capable of on the M 1000 RR,” said Irwin, who was a three-time BSB winner in 2020.

Andrew Irwin has re-signed with the SYNETIQ BMW team for the 2022 British Superbike Championship. Picture: David Yeomans.

“I’m really excited to continue with SYNETIQ BMW into 2022. Thanks to TAS Racing for showing the commitment to keep me onboard for next year, and I’m now looking forward to repaying the faith they have shown in me with a strong campaign.

“I’m excited about going racing again, turning this ship around and putting the SYNETIQ BMW on regular podiums in 2022.”

The team announcement was made on Friday at Motorcycle Live at the NEC in Birmingham.

Englishman Buchan, who won twice this year with a double at Knockhill in Scotland and made it into the Showdown, finishing seventh overall, said he was ‘over the moon’ to be continuing on the BMW next season.

“I’m over the moon to stay with TAS Racing and the SYNETIQ BMW team for 2022. The initial plan was always to do a second season and have a real go at winning the title,” he said.

“This first season was good with race wins and podiums, but with a season of development now under our belt, I’m excited to see how far we can take it in year two with the support of BMW Motorrad.

“I learned a lot throughout the year and connected with the team and my crew. We now fully understand each other and I believe we can challenge strongly and have a really good 2022. I can’t wait to get started.”

