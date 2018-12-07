Arenacross returns to SSE Arena in January

The 2019 Arenacross Tour, the most exciting indoor motocross event in the UK was launched in Belfast this week at the SSE Arena.

Local fans always want to see

local riders compete against the best and the organisers announced that every class at this years event will have a local interest when the it kicks off in Belfast for the double header on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th January 2019 at the SSE Arena.

With Martin Barr on the Crescent Yamaha leading the local racing onslaught in the Pro Lites class alongside a couple of young guns in the form of Glenn McCormick on the Unique Fit Out Husqvarna and 21 year-old James Mackrel on his Yamaha 250f, the prospect of a local winner is certainly on the cards.

The racing has all the ingredients to have the crowd on their feet in the main event on both nights as the local boys put it to the visiting riders.

The man who has promoted Arenacross since 2013, Matt Bates, was looking forward to the Belfast extravaganza saying.

“The popularity has came back for arenacross and we know that in Northern Ireland it is because you are a bike nation and that kind of helps but it also means that we are then able to bring in talent from Northern Ireland and the first rider that we have signed up is Martin Barr. He is our local man and with Glenn McCormick and James Mackrel also racing in the class I really hope that we get some decent results as we need someone from Northern Ireland up the front and I reckon when you see the way the format works with the 450s and 250s coming together in the final I think it will happen.”

Also present at Thursday’s launch were Drew McCreanor who was selected as one of the 12 lucky riders to contest the Team Green Supermini Cup. The youngest riders present were the McCullough boys Robbie and Cole who will contest the Youth 65cc class.

Also this year the introduction of the All-Ireland Cup adds another dimension to the event. Twenty-four riders will take part in a series of timed qualifications and heat races to determine the top six MX1 and MX2 riders to go forward into the

twelve rider final, on both nights.

Bates was also keen to mention the involvement of schools at this year’s event.

“No matter what we do as a business we always try and introduce youngsters to the sport because you never know where the next Martin Barr is going to come from. We are starting something called Arenacross for schools in partnership with W5. On the Wednesday before Arenacross we are inviting around 250 kids

in the 9 to 10 year-old age group from schools around the province to see how Arenacross works and meet the riders. They will get the chance to understand what it takes to put an event on. The whole idea to get them to meet people, get used to Arenacross, then invite them and their families back to the event onmFriday. It is a programme we have wanted to do for a little while now. We touched on it years ago but we can do it a whole lot better now.” With a top class entry for the 2019 Belfast leg of the Arenacross Tour it certainly

looks like an event not to be missed. Tickets are available at www.arenacrossuk.com