Armoy Road Races abandoned 'in the interests of safety'

The 10th anniversary meeting of the Armoy Road Races has been abandoned due to poor weather.

No racing took place on Saturday and the decision was announced at 1:35pm by Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy.

A non-racing related incident involving a motorcyclist in the morning resulted in a long delay. The person was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance. No further details were given.

Leading riders Derek McGee and Michael Sweeney carried out an inspection of the course along with race officials.

With rain continuing to fall and further bad weather forecast for the afternoon, the organisers took the decision to abandon racing.

Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy said: “Given the conditions of the course and the weather today, due consideration has taken place by the stewards officiating and the Clerk of the Course, in addition to senior competitors. A decision has been made in the interest of safety to abandon this meeting.

“The Club would like to thank and acknowledge the support of the competitors, sponsors, volunteers and public. We can only look forward to next year’s event.”