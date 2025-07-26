Armoy Road Races: Saturday's results from the 'Race of Legends' meeting in Co Antrim
DUCATI ANTRIM SUPERSPORT (7 LAPS)
1 M Browne (Yamaha) 12m 13.194s
2 P Jordan (Honda) +0.523s
3 M Sweeney (Yamaha) +16.793s
4 J Coward (Triumph) +16.944s
5 C Cummins (Ducati) +17.619s
6 J Yeardsley (Yamaha) +24.754s
7 E Kostamo (Yamaha) +26.875s
8 J Thompson (Honda) +27.299s
Fastest Lap: P Jordan 1m 43.198s (104.932mph)
JAMES McKILLOP/IAN HICKINSON JUNIOR SUPPORT (7 LAPS)
1 K Lavery (Kawasaki 650) 13m 54.763s
2 S Brolly (Aprilia 660) +10.494s
3 L Hara (Aprilia 660) +27.689s
4 J Doy (Kawasaki 650) +36.702s
5 L McGavock (Aprilia 660) +42.798s
6 C Meyer (Honda 250) +51.017s
Fastest Lap: K Lavery 1m 57.594s (92.086mph)
RAYMOND HODGES/TT RACING MOTO3/125GP (7 LAPS)
1 C Meyer (Honda 250) 14m 37.046s
2 N Moore (Honda 250) +1.032s
3 G Arnold (Honda 250) +31.063s
4 R O’Neill (Honda 250) +57.013s
Fastest Lap: D Sayle (RET) 2m 02.962s (88.066mph)
BELFAST MOTORCYCLE TYRE CENTRE SUPERSPORT 300 (7 LAPS)
1 L Osprey (Kawasaki 300) 15m 11.731s
2 W Grant (Kawasaki 400) +8.871s
3 M Johnson (Kawasaki 300) +21.734s
New Lap Record: Osprey 2m 08.393s (84.341mph)
JUNIOR CLASSIC Pre-73 (7 LAPS)
1 N Moore (Honda 350) 14m 56.930s
2 D Sayle (Honda 350) +42.525s
3 K Shannon (Honda 350) +53.508s
4 M Johnson (Honda 350) +1m 03.362s
New Lap Record: Moore 2m 06.955s (85.296mph)
