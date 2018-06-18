Back to his best: John Meara with three from three in Athlone

John Meara was back to his best at round four of the Irish motocross championship at Doon, Athlone, taking maximum points after three wins from three starts in the MX1 class on the 450 Watt Kawasaki.

His opening two victories were comfortable but he had to recover from a crash in race three to claim a well deserved treble.

Meara (below) said: “I got the holeshot in race one and led from start to finish relatively unchallenged then in race two I started second, quickly making my way into lead before the end of lap one to again win comfortably.

“I made a decent start in race three lying third from the gate and making my way into second before the end of lap one.

“I was challenging for the lead when I had a small crash and dropped to fourth but I put my head down and charged the whole way to the finish, regained the lead with two laps to go, and taking my third win on the day.

It was a difficult day for championship leader Richard Bird on the Five-5 Motorsport KTM with the Lisburn rider only managing three, second places.

“I struggled a bit with bad starts and on a track that was very fast and hard to pass on I needed to get away better.

“Not one of my better days but that’s motocross,” said Bird.

In the MX2 class Jason Meara had no challengers as he took maximum points after three clear wins.

His nearest rival in the championship, Glenn McCormick had a meeting to forget with his Watt KTM suffering mechanical problems in two of the three races.