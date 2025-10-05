Baptism of fire on British Superbike return for Isle of Man TT star Dean Harrison at Oulton Park as Honda rider overcomes back-of-grid start to finish 11th
Harrison is filling in for injured Northern Ireland rider Andrew Irwin and stepped up to BSB from the British Supersport class.
The Yorkshire, who won both Superstock races at the TT in June, crashed in Saturday’s weather-delayed warm-up and underwent a precautionary check-up at the medical centre.
He only had enough time to complete one lap in qualifying and was down in 23rd position on the grid for Saturday’s opening race at the penultimate Showdown round.
However, he battled his way through for a strong 11th place and Harrison was satisfied with his performance after such a long time away from the class.
“Eleventh at the end of my first race back in BSB isn’t too bad,” he said. “From the back of the grid there it was something of a race of attrition and tyre wear and choices.
“I went steady the first couple of laps and then tried to pick my way forward and figure out who had what tyres on and where to make a pass and things like that.
“I’ve got a lot to learn and now I’ve had a bit of wet time and a bit of dry time and a bit of halfway in between time out there on the track I’m having to learn it all pretty quickly.
“Massive thanks and apologies again for the little excursion earlier in the day today, it’s not what we want to be doing but the lads put it back together perfectly.”
Teammate Tommy Bridewell finished in sixth.
Sunday’s BSB races are scheduled for 1:15p and 4:10pm.