BBC Sports Personality of the Year: Who is Jonathan Rea?

Motorbikes superstar Jonathan Rea enjoyed a record-breaking season in the World Superbike 2017 campaig when he became the first rider to win the title three years on the spin.

The 30-year-old came through the ranks of the British Supersport Championships, has competed in World Supersport competition and also enjoyed a brief a spell in MotoGP.

Jonathan Rea

The Kawasaki stalwart clinched his third successive championship in the World Superbike series this year, rounding off another superb season with an imperious performance at French circuit, Magny-Cours.

His success brings him level with Australian Troy Bayliss, winner in 2001, 2006 and 2008. Rea is just one world title away from equalling the great Carl Fogarty's record of four championship triumphs (1994, 1995, 1988 and 1999).

He was awarded the MBE on the Queen's Birthday Honours in June. Last month he received the award from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Riding for the Ten Kate Honda team, he was runner-up in the Supersport World Championship in 2008. He also came second in the British Superbike Championship in 2007 for the HM Plant Honda team.

Jonathan Rea and wife Tatia

Rea has been named Irish Motorcyclist of the Year in 2007, 2008, 2015 and 2016. He is the overwhelming favourite to win the accolade for an unprecedented third year in a row at the gala ceremony in Belfast in January.

He hails from the south Antrim town of Ballyclare and comes from a racing family. His father, Johnny, is a former Irish Road Racing champion and Isle of Man TT winner.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards will be staged in Liverpool and will be broadcast live on BBC 1. Voting takes place on the night, when details on how to cast your vote will be announced during the show.

Speaking after his nomination, Rea said: "As a fan of sport, I've grown up watching SPOTY on television and now to be nominated for the main award is pretty awesome! I’m excited to share the room with so many sporting greats and celebrate a fantastic year of sporting success in the UK.”