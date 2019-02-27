Ben Kennedy has high expectations for 2019

A lot of our top motocross riders will head to Sherwood for the opening round of the MX Nationals this weekend and Belfast rider 16-year-old Ben Kennedy will be amongst them.

Riding the Russells 125 Yamaha the 2016 Ulster and Irish Champion is looking to add another championship to his CV before moving up into the bigger class in 2020.

In 2018 Kennedy made a good start to the season only to suffer a wrist injury half way through the year.

“I got a small wrist injury and it meant that I missed a couple of the MXY2 rounds,” he said.

“I came back for the final round and had my best finish ever result of second.”

Already this year the Belfast teenager is on the pace taking fifth in race two at the opening International of the year at Hawkstone Park.

“I crashed out of race one but I got a good start in the second race and just held my position to come home in fifth,” recalled Ben.

For what will be his final year in the class he has high expectations.

He said: “Since it will be my last year I really want to win as much as I can and maybe get another championship to my name.”

He is already a multi Ulster and Irish champion in the 85cc class but unfortunately he won’t be challenging for titles on home soil as he plans to compete at the MX Nationals, British and a few Bridgestone championship meetings over the 2019 season.

“The plan to hopefully add a British title by the end of the year,” added Ben.