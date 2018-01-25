Big names sign up for charity football match at Seaview

Following the success of last year’s Road Racers v Short Circuit Riders charity football match, Gary Dunlop and Nikki Coates have organised the event once more at Crusaders FC ground Seaview on Sunday.

Linfield boss and Northern Ireland great David Healy will manage the road racers while former Northern Ireland international and current Glenavon FC player Sammy Clingan will lead the short circuit team.

Michael and William Dunlop are both entered for the Road Racers team again this year.

Over £10,300 was raised for the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital following the inaugural running of the match in 2017.

Gary told the News Letter: “Charles Hurst is sponsoring the match this year and I want to say a big thank you to them.

“They have given us a good donation and they are involved because it is such a worthwhile cause, not for any kind of PR opportunity.

“It’s nice to see a big company like that getting behind us and we’re grateful to them.

“We raised £10,300 last year but we’re not setting any targets because obviously last year was the first time it was held and a massive crowd turned up on the day,” he added.

“To be fair, if we could even raise another £3,000 or £4,000 we’d be happy enough so we’ll see how it goes.

“Some of the players are coming up from Cork, Waterford and Galway so fair play to them for making the effort.

“Michael [Dunlop] was obviously away in Malaysia testing the Suzuki MotoGP bike but he is hopeful of being back in time to play for us on Sunday,” said Dunlop.

“I want to thank David Healy and Sammy Clingan for coming on board as well this year and giving up their time.

“Thanks also to Crusaders for allowing us to use their pitch free of charge.”

Admission on Sunday (2pm kick-off) is only £5 but for anyone unable to make it to the game, a JustGiving page has been set up where all donations will be greatly appreciated.

This can be accessed online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/racers-football

Road Racers Team: Derek Sheils, William Dunlop, Paul Robinson, Dean Campbell, Davy Morgan, Davy Graham, Brian McCormack, Adam McLean, Paul Jordan, Gary O’Brien, David Howard, Malcolm Love, Gary Dunlop, Darryl Anderson.

Provisional: Michael Dunlop, David Yeomans, Michael Sweeney.

Short Circuit Team: Nikki Coates, Aaron Armstrong, Aaron Wright, Alastair Seeley, Ali Kirk, Anthony Derrane, Barry Sheehan, Carl Phillips, Curtis McLernon, Darryl Sharkey, Glenn Irwin, David Ging, James Ging, Kyle Cross, Jason Lynn, Mark Glasgow, Ross Patterson, Wallace McFall, Padraig Graham.