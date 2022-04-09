Breakthrough MotoGP victory for Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro in Argentina

It was the Spaniard’s 200th MotoGP start and from pole position - the last time Aprilia was on pole was back in 2000 in Australia when local rider Jeremy McWilliams was riding for the Italian manufacturer - he was second in to turn one behind Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin.

Martin led for most of the race until after two failed attempts by Espargaro he finally made it stick on lap 21.

Going on to the final lap he had 0.6 seconds in hand over the Spaniard Martin and in floods of tears crossed the line to claim that all-important maiden win and take the lead in the championship.

“This is just a dream, I’m very happy...it has been a long, long time to arrive here,” said an emotional Espargaro. “It was a special race as it was my 200th GP in the premier class.

“Everything was set and ready, I was strong and had the pace but the pressure was double.

“Everybody was saying to me it’s going to be easy...it wasn’t!

“I had no grip all race and couldn’t do my pace, I couldn’t ride as I wanted.

“I play around with the buttons to find good configurations and finally the last four laps were my strongest ones.

“I’m very happy and I would like to say thanks to everybody in Aprilia, the Aprilia family, because I think we deserve it.”

Martin claimed a well-deserved second with Ecstar Suzuki’s Alex Rins completing the rostrum from seventh on the grid.

Joan Mir brought the second Suzuki home fourth with Pecco Bagnaia on the Lenovo Ducati fifth and KTM’s Brad Binder rounding out the top six.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo was eighth behind Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.