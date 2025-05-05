British Superbike meeting at Oulton Park cancelled after ‘severe and catastrophic’ 11-rider crash in Supersport race
The incident resulted in the immediate deployment of the red flag, bringing the race to a stop on the first lap.
Race Director Stuart Higgs confirmed the remainder of the meeting had been cancelled after an initial statement said the event had been ‘suspended’.
Speaking to TNT Sports, Higgs said: “There was a severe and catastrophic incident coming off Turn 1 at the start of the British Supersport race.
“There were 11 riders involved, which naturally led to an immediate red flag and full medical response given the severity of the incident.
“The medical response is still technically ongoing and as a result of that, we have confirmed that the event is now cancelled and there will be no more racing today.”
Earlier, Northern Ireland’s Glenn Irwin finished as the runner-up in the BSB Sprint race on the Hager PBM Ducati behind Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati), with Sunday’s race winner Bradley Ray in third on the Raceways Yamaha.
Oulton Park was hosting the first round of the 2025 championship.
