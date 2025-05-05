The British Superbike meeting at Oulton Park has been suspended following an incident in the Supersport race

The May Bank Holiday British Superbike meeting at Oulton Park in Cheshire has been suspended following an 11-rider crash at the start of the Supersport Feature race on Monday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident resulted in the immediate deployment of the red flag, bringing the race to a stop on the first lap.

An official BSB update said: “Following an incident in the British Supersport Championship race the event is currently suspended. Further information to follow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, Northern Ireland’s Glenn Irwin finished as the runner-up in the BSB Sprint race on the Hager PBM Ducati behind Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati), with Sunday’s race winner Bradley Ray in third on the Raceways Yamaha.