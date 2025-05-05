British Superbike meeting at Oulton Park 'suspended' after 11-rider crash in Supersport race

The British Superbike meeting at Oulton Park has been suspended following an incident in the Supersport raceThe British Superbike meeting at Oulton Park has been suspended following an incident in the Supersport race
The May Bank Holiday British Superbike meeting at Oulton Park in Cheshire has been suspended following an 11-rider crash at the start of the Supersport Feature race on Monday.

The incident resulted in the immediate deployment of the red flag, bringing the race to a stop on the first lap.

An official BSB update said: “Following an incident in the British Supersport Championship race the event is currently suspended. Further information to follow.”

Earlier, Northern Ireland’s Glenn Irwin finished as the runner-up in the BSB Sprint race on the Hager PBM Ducati behind Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati), with Sunday’s race winner Bradley Ray in third on the Raceways Yamaha.

Oulton Park is hosting the first round of the 2025 championship.

