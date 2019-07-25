British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin splits from Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki

British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin has split from the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki team by mutual consent.

Carrick man Irwin has endured a difficult season on the ZX-10RR and is currently in 16th place in the standings, 75 points outside the Showdown top six.

The 29-year-old won the Superbike race for the fourth time in a row at the North West 200 during a rare highlight with the team in 2019, but Irwin has decided to cut his losses.

Irwin said on social media: “Thank you to everyone involved for their best efforts for this season. Unfortunately I couldn’t see how we could achieve what we all expected this season.

“Good luck to Kawasaki and Quattro moving forward.”

In a statement, Kawasaki Motors UK Senior Racing Coordinator, Ross Burridge, said: “Glenn has a long history with Kawasaki, riding for us in a multitude of classes and achieving numerous successes along the way.

“We signed Glenn on to the team with the hope of retaining the British Championship title this year, but for a myriad of reasons it hasn't worked out.

“I would like to personally thank Glenn for his efforts in trying to turn his season around and for his tremendous achievement at the North West 200. Best of luck in what the future holds for you Glenn.”