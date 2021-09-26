British Superbikes: Michael Dunlop finishes in points at Oulton Park

Dunlop crossed the line in 14th place on the Buildbase Suzuki on his return to the class, with the Ballymoney man filling in for the injured Danny Kent.

The 19-time Isle of Man TT winner has close ties with Stuart and Steve Hicken’s Hawk Racing outfit, winning the Senior TT on the Bennetts Suzuki in 2017, and clinching a Superbike and Senior double on BMW machinery in 2016.

Fellow road racing star Dean Harrison was 12th on the Silicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki, while Peter Hickman – who is challenging for the title in the Showdown – was fifth on the FHO Racing BMW.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Dunlop on the Buildbase Suzuki at Oulton Park. Picture: David Yeomans Photography.

Race two at Oulton was won by Tommy Bridewell on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati by 0.4s from Showdown leader Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha), with Tarran Mackenzie a close third on the second of the McAMS Yamaha machines.