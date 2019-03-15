British Superbikes: Scott Redding finishes top, Glenn Irwin fourth at Monteblanco test

Scott Redding ended the official Bennetts British Superbike test on top at Monteblanco in Spain.

The PBM Be Wiser Ducati rider and BSB newcomer lapped in 1m 36.291s to edge out Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) by 0.193s, leading the times on the Panigale V4 R on the third and final day.

Tarran Mackenzie – also McAMS Yamaha-mounted – took third spot in the classification, 0.6s down on Redding.

Carrick’s Glenn Irwin slotted into fourth on the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki ahead of Honda Racing’s Xavi Fores. Irwin, though, missed the chance to undertake a time attack due to a technical issue in the afternoon.

Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) and Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) were next with Josh Brookes rounding out the top eight (PBM Be Wiser Ducati). Josh Elliott was 14th fastest on the OMG Suzuki while David Allingham was 19th on the EHA Racing Yamaha.

Dean Harrison was quickest amongst the full-time international road racers participating in the test in 16th overall on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

James Hillier (Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki), Gary Johnson (Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki) and Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing) were all in the action at Monteblanco along with 24-time North West 200 winner Alastair Seeley, who was testing his EHA Racing Yamaha Supersport machine.

A second official BSB test will take place on Sunday and Monday at Portimao in Portugal.

Official BSB Test – Combined times

1. Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m 36.291s

2. Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.193s

3. Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.613s

4. Glenn Irwin (Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.714s

5. Xavi Fores (Honda Racing) +0.792s

6. Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.898s

7. Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +1.081s

8. Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +1.134s

9. Luke Mossey (OMG Racing Suzuki) +1.177s

10. Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular and Reserve Kawasaki) +1.207s