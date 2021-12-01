British Supersport champion Jack Kennedy signs for Northern Ireland team Mar-Train Racing

The Dubliner previously rode for Tim and Sonia Martin’s Yamaha outfit in 2012, when he narrowly missed out on the title to Glen Richards after cruelly breaking down in the final race.

Scotsman Stuart Easton clinched the championship the following season and in Kennedy, Mar-Train Racing has secured the signature of the reigning champion as they bid to win the title again next season.

Kennedy said: “I can see their professionalism and enthusiasm for racing – I want to retain my title and joining Mar-Train gives me the best possible opportunity of doing that.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy narrowly missed out on the British Supersport title when he last rode for the Mar-Train Racing Team in 2012. Picture: Jon Jessopp Photography.

“I want to make it four championships now: no-one gets tired of winning.

“I never get complacent and I am always trying to improve, otherwise your rivals will get the upper hand when you least expect it.”

Reflecting on his agonising last-gasp title defeat in 2012, Kennedy – who won the crown this year for the Bournemouth Kawasaki team – said he had unfinished business with Mar-Train.

“We were on the verge of winning the title and I only needed to finish to win it.

British Supersport champion Jack Kennedy with Mar-Train Racing team owner Tim Martin. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker.

“It was one of the hardest and most heart-breaking times in my career. You move on but I still have unfinished business with Mar-Train.”

Mar-Train Racing made a shock return to the British championship this season with Co Down’s Korie McGreevy, and the team is now ready to up the ante in 2022.

“We want to give ourselves the best shot at winning races and a championship,” said team owner Martin.

“Although we spoke to a few riders, Jack was always our number one target.”

The Lisburn-based team took a break from the sport following the tragic death of William Dunlop at the Skerries 100 in 2018.

Dunlop was riding Yamaha machinery for Martin under the Temple Golf Club banner when the tragedy unfolded in qualifying at the Co Dublin event over three years ago.

