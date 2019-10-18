British Supersport contenders Harry Truelove and Richard Kerr add extra spice to Sunflower Trophy showpiece at Bishopscourt

Lincoln’s Harry Truelove will make his Irish short circuit debut at next weekend’s JAS Finlay Sunflower Trophy meeting.

Truelove, who is currently fourth in the Dickies British Supersport Championship, will ride a McAMS Yamaha R6 under the Truelove Property & Construction banner.

Donegal's Richard Kerr will be a leading challenger in the Supersport class on the Campbell Motorsport Triumph. Picture: David Yeomans.

He will also compete in the Superbike class at Bishopscourt in Co. Down on the Raceways Yamaha R1, which has been ridden this year in the British Superbike Championship by his brother, Matt.

Truelove decided to commit to the event after being encouraged by his crew chief, Ulsterman Alister Russell, to make the short jaunt across the Irish Sea for Ireland’s premier circuit meeting.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to a new challenge. It’ll be my first run on the McAMS Yamaha Superbike and it’s a new circuit, but it will be a chilled weekend for me.”

Truelove is 12 points ahead of Donegal man Richard Kerr going into this weekend’s final round of the British Supersport Championship, which has already been won by Dublin’s Jack Kennedy.

Kerr will also be on the grid at Bishopscourt and has enjoyed a terrific season so far, claiming his maiden Supersport podiums on the Campbell Motorsport Triumph.

“I’m really looking forward to racing in front of the local spectators,” Kerr said.

“I haven’t raced in Ireland this year so I’m looking forward to meeting everyone again and showing them what I have learned on track over the year.

“Bishopscourt is my favourite Irish circuit and I’m hoping to get a second lap record around it if all goes to plan,” added Kerr, who holds the Moto3 lap record at the 1.8-mile course near Downpatrick.

“Last year I really enjoyed the event and hopefully this year just the same.”

Aghadowey’s Eunan McGlinchey will again ride for the McAdoo Racing team at Bishopscourt on 600cc and Supertwin Kawasaki machinery.

McGlinchey set a new lap record in the Supertwin class in 2018 as he mixed it up with eventual winner Glenn Irwin and veteran star Jeremy McWilliams.

British Superstock 1000 champion Richard Cooper (Buildbase Suzuki) plus BSB rider Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) have already been confirmed for the prestigious Sunflower event.

Practice takes place next Friday, October 25, followed by the first five races – including the opening Superbike encounter.

The main programme will be held on Saturday, October 26. Admission is £15 on the Friday and £20 on Saturday, or £25 for admission on both days of the event.