British Supersport: Jack Kennedy aiming to close deficit on fierce rival Alastair Seeley at Knockhill

The red-hot Dickies British Supersport Championship battle between Alastair Seeley and Jack Kennedy resumes on Saturday at Knockhill in Scotland, where the Sprint race takes at 17:05 BST.

Carrick man Seeley has opened up a gap of 30 points at the top after Kennedy was ruled out of both races at Donington Park in May after breaking his scaphoid in the opening race.

The pair clashed in the Sprint race at Brands Hatch last time out after the race had ended, with Dubliner Kennedy kicking out at his rival, apparently feeling aggrieved that Seeley had squeezed him for space.

Reigning champion Kennedy won the Feature race to claw back some points and the former World Supersport rider will be aiming to reduce the deficit further at Knockhill, where he topped free practice yesterday on the Integro Yamaha.

Kennedy said: “I’m looking forward to getting back racing obviously. Knockhill is a favoured track of mine as it reminds me of Mondello where I grew up racing.

“I did the double there last year so the aim will be to do the same again.”

The Irish claimed pole on Saturday by 0.121s from Kyle Ryde, with Seeley back on the second row in sixth place, 0.755s off Kennedy’s pace.

Isle of Man TT Supersport race winner Lee Johnston was only 0.020s behind Seeley in seventh on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha.