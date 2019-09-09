British Supersport rider Alastair Seeley suffers broken wrist in Oulton Park crash

Alastair Seeley’s fading hopes of becoming a three-time British champion were dealt a blow on Sunday after the Carrick man suffered a broken wrist in a crash at Oulton Park.

The EHA Racing rider came off his Yamaha in the British Supersport Feature race after clipping a kerb.

Seeley is now set to miss the next round of the championship at Assen in The Netherlands, which takes place from September 20-22.

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy also crashed out of the same race, although the championship leader escaped unhurt. His Integro Yamaha team-mate, Brad Jones, won the race to close the gap at the top of the standings to 37 points with three rounds remaining.

Seeley, who finished as the runner-up behind Kennedy in Saturday’s Sprint race at the Cheshire circuit, is 73 points behind Kennedy but the Northern Ireland rider’s injury setback has seemingly ended his prospects of challenging for a second British Supersport crown.

The 39-year-old was due to undergo surgery on his broken wrist on Monday at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Team manager Gail Allingham said: “Alastair’s Supersport Sprint Race performance and podium gave us hope of a top step on Sunday. He was certainly up for it this weekend, so we feel for him, having suffered a wrist injury at this critical time in the season.”