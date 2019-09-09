British Supersport rider Alastair Seeley suffers broken wrist in Oulton Park crash

Alastair Seeley on the EHA Racing Yamaha.
Alastair Seeley on the EHA Racing Yamaha.
Share this article

Alastair Seeley’s fading hopes of becoming a three-time British champion were dealt a blow on Sunday after the Carrick man suffered a broken wrist in a crash at Oulton Park.

The EHA Racing rider came off his Yamaha in the British Supersport Feature race after clipping a kerb.

Seeley is now set to miss the next round of the championship at Assen in The Netherlands, which takes place from September 20-22.

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy also crashed out of the same race, although the championship leader escaped unhurt. His Integro Yamaha team-mate, Brad Jones, won the race to close the gap at the top of the standings to 37 points with three rounds remaining.

Seeley, who finished as the runner-up behind Kennedy in Saturday’s Sprint race at the Cheshire circuit, is 73 points behind Kennedy but the Northern Ireland rider’s injury setback has seemingly ended his prospects of challenging for a second British Supersport crown.

The 39-year-old was due to undergo surgery on his broken wrist on Monday at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Team manager Gail Allingham said: “Alastair’s Supersport Sprint Race performance and podium gave us hope of a top step on Sunday. He was certainly up for it this weekend, so we feel for him, having suffered a wrist injury at this critical time in the season.”