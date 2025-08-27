Dan Thornhill, Josh Coleman and Glenn McCormick finished second in the Wright Engineering Team race at Foxhill

Great racing wrapped up the 2025 MRA Ulster Motocross Championships at Tandragee Motocross Park, which, for the first time, ran a reverse track format.

It was winner-takes-all in the Jet Products Premier Open Class as Ballynahinch rider Nathan Green and Donaghcloney's Niall Creggan were separated by one point coming into the meeting.

Green on the GOMX Plews Tyres Yamaha was fastest in practice; however, in all three races, Creggan, despite racing with a broken finger, had the upper hand, powering the Kawasaki to three holeshots and three wins as he secured his first MX1 Championship.

“I had no expectations going into the meeting, but everything went really well, despite the finger injury," Creggan said.

2025 Ulster Motocross Champions: (L-R) David Anderson (Semi Expert) Luke Stockdale (Clubman MX2) Niall Cregan (Premier) and Andrew Boyd (Clubman MX1)

"The track was good, and it was different racing it in reverse. Now I am focusing on the Coupe De L’Avenir in Belgium, where I will race the Kawasaki in the Open class."

Green finished second overall with Banbridge rider Ryan Adair third.

In the Clogher Valley Windows/Circle K Airport Rd Semi Experts Class, Belfast’s David Anderson again was unstoppable on his 250 Yamaha, winning all three races and clinching the title.

Banbridge rider Jake Beattie was second, with third place clinched by 17-year-old Tom Bishop. In the Championship, Ross Mackin from Lisburn finished second, with Banbridge’s Mark Doherty third.

Sheldon Seal, Mark McLernon and David Cowan finished fourth in the 12 hr Pont de Vaux Quad team race

Andrew Boyd was champion in the Robinson Concrete/Straid Contract Clubman MX1; however, on the day, it was Seamus Young who claimed the overall with Andrew Keys and Garerth Graham, second and third respectively. In the Championship, James Milligan finished second with Seamus Young third.

Luke Stockdale is the Stephen Russell Motocross Clubman MX2 Class champion after a season- long battle with Alex Jellie and Paul Gray, who finished second and third in the final standings. Stockdale was also the overall winner at Tandragee with Calvin Kelly second and Terence McGlone third.

Meanwhile, Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon, Banbridge rider David Cowan and Sheldon Seal from Reading finished fourth in the 12hr Pont de Vaux Quad team race, near Lyon in France.

Riding a 450 Yamaha, built by McLernon himself, the team were unlucky not to finish on the podium as McLernon explained: “We qualified thirteenth after missing a fast lap due to a yellow flag incident, but we were still away with the leading group in the race.

After their latest charity motocross event the Mourne Motorcycle Club presented the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team and the Slieve Croob Community First Responders each with £1,500

"The bike was brand new, and we unfortunately ran low on fuel. The Yamaha was spluttering near the end, but it was still a great achievement to get that result on a bike I built in my garage at home.”

Glenn McCormick teamed up with English riders Dan Thornhill and Josh Coleman as Team Worx for the Wright Engineering National Team race at the two-day VMX of Nations at Foxhill.

With four races over the two days the team finished runner-up to Team Stolen.

“The 250 Honda 2-stroke went well, unfortunately, I had a few crashes in my races, but overall everything went good,” said McCormick.