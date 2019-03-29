Bruce Anstey gets some laps under his belt at Castle Combe test

‘Flying Kiwi’ Bruce Anstey joined the Milenco by Padgett’s Racing team during a test at Castle Combe, where he completed a number of laps this week.

The New Zealand rider has been recovering from illness after missing last season following a cancer diagnosis.

Anstey, who completed a parade lap at last year’s Classic TT, was present at the test along with Manxman Conor Cummins and new face Davey Todd, who will ride a CBR600RR Honda for the team this season alongside his Penz13.com BMW machines.

Anstey, though, is still on the road to recovery and it remains to be seen whether or not he is fit enough to make his racing return this season.

Team boss Clive Padgett said: “It’s been brilliant to get the year underway on track, with great weather, our new sponsor in Milenco, and a successful test.

“Both Conor and Davey have completed a full day’s test at Castle Combe with more to come and everything has been mint.

“The team has gelled, the bikes are great and I couldn’t have asked for more from our first outing. Conor starts his fourth year with us and is full of confidence and enthusiasm as usual, and it’s fantastic to be working with Davey – such a smart young man, full of promise for the future,” he added.

“And of course Bruce is still very much a Padgett’s rider, although not on a bike at the moment. But, of course, we never say never with Bruce! We’re all pumped here and looking forward to continuing the success of Padgetts Racing in 2019.”

Cummins – who first joined the team in 2016 – clocked up the laps on his Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade Superbike and Superstock machines, while Todd focused on the team’s Honda CBR600RR Supersport bike.

It was the first outing for last year’s fastest TT newcomer with the Batley-based team, following on from the announcement at the official TT launch show that he would be joining the team for to contest the Supersport races at the TT in June.

Further tests are planned at Silverstone and Oulton Park, before the Milenco by Padgett’s Racing Team heads to the first round of the British Superbike Championship at Silverstone, with Cummins and Todd taking part in the Superstock and Supersport classes respectively.

The team will then return to Castle Combe for further testing at the end of April, before all eyes turn to the start of the international road racing season with the North West 200 in May.